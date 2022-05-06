LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Samantha Martinez, who was reported missing by her family on May 3.

Samantha’s parents initially believed she may have been with a friend from school, police said. However, detectives and family have determined that she is not with that friend.

Police said that Samantha may be with a non-relative adult whom she met online. The adult allegedly came from out of state to pick her up.

There is no description of the vehicle that Samantha may be in, police said. Her family is very concerned for her well-being and safety, as she is a special needs 15-year-old girl.

Samantha Martinez is described as a Latina female that is 5’9” tall and 200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She has highlights in her hair and a scar on her throat/neck area from a previous medical procedure.

Lawrence Police detectives said they are also working with federal authorities, as it’s possible she may be out of the state.

Anyone with information regarding where Samantha Martinez may be, or anyone that has seen Samantha, is being asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (317) 545-7575. People can also contact their local law enforcement agency.