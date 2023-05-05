INDIANAPOLIS – A teacher at the McKenzie Center for Innovation & Technology was arrested in a child solicitation sting in April, according to a press release sent from Lawrence Township and previous FOX59 reporting.

The man, Mekhi Dupre Lewis, 23, was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

The school responded in a statement saying that while unable to comment on the specifics of the case due to it being a personnel matter, the termination process has begun. Dupre has not returned to the school.

The Lawrence Township district is cooperating with authorities.