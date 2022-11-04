LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A lawsuit filed against Purdue and former basketball standout Isaac Haas, accusing him of lying about an STD and claiming the university allowed it, has been dismissed.

A summary judgment of the case against Hass and Purdue filed this week says that Haas “is no longer a party to the case” and that there is not sufficient evidence to prove the school was negligent.

Background

The lawsuit was initially filed by Alyssa Chambers in Tippecanoe Circuit Court in 2018 and named Haas and Purdue University as defendants.

The incident began when Haas and Chambers engaged in a brief sexual encounter on May 15, 2017, and she was found to be infected with herpes two weeks later. She claimed she had not had sexual relations with anyone but Haas between the day they had sex and the day she was diagnosed.

The case against Haas, which has since been dismissed, claimed he tried to cover up his infections, dispute Chambers’ allegations and persuade her not to file the lawsuit.

Haas allegedly told Chambers he’d been treated for chlamydia and was “clean” by the time they got together, the lawsuit says.

The former basketball player also claimed he’d been tested, diagnosed, treated and tested again by the university’s student health services, who told him he was “clean,” according to the lawsuit.

Case against Purdue

The lawsuit also focused on the University’s involvement. Specifically, Chambers claimed that Purdue, through both the athletic department and health services, had established an “unwritten policy” of not testing athletes for STDs.

According to her claim, Purdue did this to allow athletes to get STD treatment without diagnosis as well as to “minimize liability exposure, assist recruitment, and make sure that players stay available for games.”

Chambers’ claim ended by saying that this alleged Purdue policy caused foreseeable damages to her by allowing Haas to claim he’d been treated when it was still unclear what treatment he even needed.

Purdue’s argument

Purdue argued in the case that Chamber’s claim must be denied because it wasn’t filed under the Medical Malpractice Act, but the courts disagreed.

“This argument would have merit if Chambers alleged that Purdue’s healthcare providers, alone, created and implemented such a policy,” court docs read. “However, this is not the case.”

However, Purdue also argued that, as a matter of law, it does not have common law duty to protect its students from being infected with STDs. Additionally, the University “adamantly denied” a no-test policy for student-athletes.

The judgment

This week a summary judgment on the case was filed, dismissing all claims by Chambers against both Haas and Purdue.

According to the courts, Chambers gave “no evidence to her allegation” that she was infected with herpes because of an unwritten policy amongst Purdue’s athletic department.

“Haas did not discuss it with them, and healthcare providers recommended additional testing on multiple occasions,” the judgment reads.