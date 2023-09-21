KOKOMO, Ind. – Layoffs could be on the way for autoworkers in Kokomo as the UAW strike continues.

Stellantis said the move would affect about 300 workers at Kokomo Transmission and Kokomo Casting. The company already announced the temporary layoffs of 68 workers at the Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg, Ohio.

The company said the layoffs came “as a consequence” of the United Auto Workers strike at its Toledo Assembly Complex.

“Stellantis continues to closely monitor the impact of the UAW strike action on our manufacturing operations,” the company said in a news release.

UAW workers at plants in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri are on strike from the “Big Three” automakers (Ford, GM, Stellantis) as the union seeks better pay, a 32-hour workweek for 40 hours of pay and pensions for all workers.

Stellantis, which produces Chrysler, Jeep, Fiat and Dodge vehicles, offered a new contract proposal this week. The UAW rejected a wage hike offer over the weekend.

UAW president Shawn Fain said new plants would be targeted for strikes on Friday unless he sees “serious progress” toward agreements with the automakers. He set a 12 p.m. Friday deadline.