INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re headed to the Indianapolis International Airport in the coming days, the TSA says expect longer lines and fuller flights.

Nationwide, average daily passengers will surpass 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels through the rest of the month.

Friday and Saturday are expected to have the highest volume of travelers with 5 a.m. – 7 a.m. being the busiest times.

So what should you do if you’re headed out on spring break this week?

The TSA says for everyone to have a smooth a safe travel experience, it’s crucial to arrive at least two hours before their flight.

It’s also a good idea to download your airlines’ app to stay up to date on any adjustments made to your flight schedule.

“Through the pandemic, we’ve seen airlines change their flight schedules,” said Megan Carrico, director of Public Affairs at the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “Quite a bit are leaving around the same time, which is 5-7 a.m., so if you haven’t flown in a while or fly at different times, you may be surprised to see line to go through TSA.”

Experts say if you’re looking to travel this year, book now! As travel demand recovers – airfare prices are already increasing.

However – jet fuel costs could soon be part of the equation. As oil prices continue to surge – experts say travelers could pay for it later.

No matter where you’re headed – experts say book now to get the best rate.

Most airlines allow you to book up to 10 months in advance.

Experts say travel agents can also save you money by packaging airfare and hotel costs.