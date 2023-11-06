NASHVILLE, Ind. — The Brown County Music Center in Nashville will be welcoming country star Lee Brice to the stage in early 2024.

Brice, a multiplatinum artist with nine No. 1 singles to his name, will stop in Nashville on Feb. 18. as part of his “Me & My Guitar” tour. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Brown County Country Music Center website or www.ticketmaster.com.

Lee is also a Grammy nominee, a CMA nominee, and a double ACM award winner, and he’s taken six radio singles to Number One: “A Woman Like You,” “Hard To Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” and “Rumor.”