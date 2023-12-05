NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Limp Bizkit is rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, into the Ruoff Music Center this July to rock the joint like it’s 1999.

The nu metal/rap rock band that rose to prominence at the end of the ’90s with hit songs like “Nookie” and “My Way” is bringing their “Loserville Tour” to 24 cities in the summer of 2024 including a stop at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Sunday, July 21.

Limp Bizkit will be joined by special guest performers Bones, N8NOFACE and Corey Feldman. Riff Raff will also be hosting the concert.

Wes Borland, left, and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit perform at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Presale tickets are available starting on Dec. 7 with general tickets going on sale on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com along with on the Loserville Tour website.