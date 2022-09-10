INDIANAPOLIS — Monday, Sept. 11 marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

In honor of the over 2,000 people who lost their lives in the attack, Gov. Eric Holcomb has asked all flags to be flown at half-staff.

Additionally, several remembrance events throughout Indianapolis and its surrounding areas will take place. These events are listed below:

Indy Airport Commemorates 21st Anniversary of 9/11 What : “The Indianapolis Airport Authority will host its annual Patriots Day ceremony to commemorate those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States. A piece of World Trade Center steel recovered from Ground Zero will be on display throughout the day.” Where : The Civic Plaza of Indianapolis International Airport (IND) When : Sept. 11, observation starts at 8:40 a.m.

Columbus Patriot Day ceremony What : A moment of silence will be observed to correspond with the attacks. Additionally, the ceremony will include an emergency responder radio dispatch to honor the first responders and citizens that lost their lives. Members of the Columbus Fire and Police Department Color Guard will take part in the ceremony, and brief comments will be made by fire department officials. The Columbus Fire Department will also be hosting Versiti Blood Center of Indiana for a blood drive with a goal of collecting 30 blood products. Where : Columbus City Hall When : Blood drive will begin at 8 a.m., moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.

Homecoming in Greenwood’s Sunset Candlelight Prayer Vigil What: “The residents of Homecoming at University Park in Greenwood are bringing the community together for a Sunset Candlelight Prayer Vigil. Join us as we remember and honor the fallen during the 9/11 attacks, from COVID, recent community shootings, those serving in the military, law enforcement and first responders, and any other lost loved ones. We will lower the flag at sunset to taps, pray for strength and healing, and for protection for those currently serving. Community leaders, representatives from Greenwood Police, Fire department, the military and our faith community are invited to join and share words of comfort, honor and unity. Those invited include members of the Greenwood City Council, Police and Fire Departments, military chaplain, and 10 local churches/temples.” Where : Legacy Blvd and Gathering Ln. -across from Clubhouse, or inside clubhouse in case of inclement weather When : 8 p.m.

Westfield’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb What: “Remember the NY first responders who selflessly gave their lives to help others during the Twin Tower attacks 21 years ago. We will climb 110 flights of stairs. (You may work with a partner and each do half to modify).” Where: Westfield High School Stadium When: 8:30 a.m.

Urban Vines’ First Responders Day What : Offering charcuterie boards, artisanal pizza, wine slushies, beer and wine and a cookout with burgers, brats and hotdogs for purchase while supplies last. Discounts for first responders. Where : 303 E 161st Street Westfield, IN 46074 When : Noon to 6 p.m.

Edinburgh Fire Department 9/11 Memorial What : Join Edinburgh Fire & Rescue to honor the lives lost and the first responders on September 11, 2001. Where : Fire Station 1 and Edinburgh High School Gymnasium When : At 8:46 a.m. a moment of silence will be held at Station 1 / At 9:11 a.m. the EFD will climb the stairs of the high school gym

Flags of Honor Closing Ceremony What : “Join the Exchange Club of Muncie for the closing ceremony of Flags of Honor located next to the Flags of Honor display. America’s Hometown Band will perform a patriotic prelude during the closing ceremonies.” Where : 1200 N. Minnetrista Pkwy. Muncie, IN 47303 United States When : 5:30 p.m.



To submit another event for this list, email FOX59web@fox59.com