INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters had to be extra careful due to live ammunition going off during a building fire on the near south side overnight Monday.

The fire was reported around 12:30 in the 1800 block of Shelby Street.

Officials say the building was used by a local contractor to store lumber and tools, as well as ammunition. The live ammunition was heard going off as the fire grew, just moments after crews were ordered to exit the building.

Shelby Street fire (Courtesy of Kevin Powell)

Fire on Shelby Street

Fire on Shelby Street

Fire on Shelby Street

Parts of the building collapsed as crews attacked the fire. The structure is considered a total loss.

The building was unoccupied during the fire, and no firefighters were hurt.

Four people living nearby were displaced due to utilities being shut off.