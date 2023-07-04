INDIANAPOLIS — Fourth of July festivities are meeting FOX59 crews head-to-head in the circle city Tuesday night live for the 2023 Fourth Fest. The live show kicks off at 10 p.m.

A first for this year is the street festival happening before the fireworks begin to pop off.

North Street between Meridian and Penn will be shut down and starting at 6 p.m., there will be food trucks, live entertainment and drinks.

Because debris will likely fall from the fireworks launched at the 500 North Meridian building, people won’t be allowed to walk on the sidewalk around the building or on Veterans Memorial Plaza.

North St. between Meridian and Pennsylvania will be closed from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. The streets in red, portions of Meridian, Illinois, North and Michigan, will be closed from about 9:45 to 10:30 that night.

If you’re just heading downtown for just the fireworks show officials are advising you to “make sure to plan ahead.”