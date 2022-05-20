INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis emergency room doctor who was walking on a sidewalk died after a vehicle veered off the road and hit him, police say.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at West 49th Street and North Meridian Street, where police had been called to the scene of a reported crash.

Police said the driver of a GMC Acadia was going east on 49th Street when the SUV crossed into the west lane, drove over a curb on the north side of the street and went onto the sidewalk. The driver’s side mirror clipped a utility pole; the SUV continued on the sidewalk and hit a man.

The Acadia slammed into another utility pole, police said, and came to a stop after hitting a blue Ford sedan that had been going west on 49th Street. The Ford had stopped just before the collision.

The man who was struck was an emergency room physician for Franciscan Health, officials with the hospital system confirmed. He suffered “grave” injuries and died at an area hospital.

His name is being withheld pending confirmation of family notification by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals for blood draws, which is standard procedure in deadly crashes.