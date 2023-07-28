INDIANAPOLIS — EMS workers have a busy weekend in front of them as warm temperatures and weekend activities tend to be a recipe for heat-related injuries.

Indianapolis EMS has already seen its runs increase with the temperatures.

”We have seen an increase in heat injuries and heat exhaustion,” said Dr. Mark Liao, the medical director for Indy EMS.

Liao added that crews responded to 12 heat-related injury cases Thursday. EMS personnel usually face two or three heat-related incidents on typical summer days.

”Heat tends to magnify certain diseases such as breathing problems, heart problems,” Liao said.

The Carmel Fire Department has also seen an increase in heat-related calls lately. Like Indy EMS, CFD is bracing for a busy weekend.

”We’re going to have our normal EMS calls, our normal fire calls, but we’re going to have a lot more heat-related calls that happen,” said Tim Griffin, the public information officer for CFD.

Liao said EMS crews have been watching for typical heat-related ailments like heat cramp, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

”The life-threatening emergency is heat stroke,” Liao said. “That is when the person is not acting right and some of their organ systems become dysfunctional and even shut down.”

Liao added that if someone is not acting right in the heat, it’s time to call 911.

”Our 911 administrators are able to give instructions over the phone to give some initial first aid,” Liao said.

With high temperatures expected this weekend, Griffin is encouraging people to plan ahead.

”You really need to be pre-hydrating right now for the activities you’re doing this weekend,” Griffin said.

Liao noted that the best way to stay safe and beat the heat is to avoid solitary outdoor activities. He hopes those venturing outdoors this weekend do so in groups so people can keep an eye on each other.