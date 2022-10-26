INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a different way to use bed sheets this Halloween.

A local organization called Sheets from Home donated dozens of Halloween-themed bed sheets to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

Found Ya-elle Halevi said her son came up with the idea after beating cancer more than a decade ago. The sheets are intended to help patients feel more at home.

“We want to bring Halloween to them and bring a smile to their face,” Halevi said. “Give them a home-like feeling and cheer them up.”

The idea started small but has grown over the years.

“We didn’t really think much of it when we did it, but other families started asking us about it and we realized we’re doing something different,” Halevi said.

“We bring fun, colorful bedsheets to kids who are fighting cancer in the hospital. We support kids anywhere from newborn to 18 years old…anything in between goes,” she said.

Learn more about the group here.