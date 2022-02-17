INDIANAPOLIS — If you love chips and guac, get ready for sticker shock. A new U.S. ban on avocados is expected to generate major price hikes.

“If it takes longer then expected then we will need to change our menus for sure,” said Mario Lomeli, manager of La Eskina in Fletcher Place.

The U.S. is suspending all avocado imports from parts of Mexico. The reaction comes after a food inspector began receiving death threats. Roughly 80% of our avocados are imported to the U.S. from Mexico.

“For instance, if you buy in the supermarket it’s like $.80 per avocado,” said Lomeli. “Now they predict it to be $2.50 per avocado.”

Local restaurants like La Eskina are bracing for impact. Lomeli says 90% of their dishes feature avocado as an ingredient in some way. It may cost him less to get certain meats than avocados.

“We have two options. One is to give a little less product, or increase our prices, and let our customers know,” continued Lomeli.

Regardless of the ban, grocery and food prices have been on the rise. Lomeli has seen a spike when it comes to the cost of chicken.

“Prices have gone up. I think they will stabilize, but that doesn’t mean they will come back down,” said Kyle Anderson, an economist and professor at Indiana University. “A lot of what is going on is we have a labor shortage, so there are not enough workers to get the amount of food to the stores and restaurants.”

Restaurants we spoke with expect the price hike to hit closer to this weekend. They are unsure how long the push will last.