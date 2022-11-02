CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a loose kangaroo that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a lake.

According to Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, the kangaroo was found in Lake Freeman and is believed to have died from drowning.

The kangaroo originally went missing on Oct. 23 in the area of Patton and Yeoman in the northwest part of Carroll County. The kangaroo was a pet of a man who reportedly owned two kangaroos and had the proper permits to own the exotic pets.

Law enforcement and animal control did not aid in the search, but families and friends of the owner had been searching the area hoping to find the escaped kangaroo.

Unfortunately, by the time the kangaroo was found it was already dead. The sheriff confirmed the owner was notified and that he collected the deceased animal from Lake Freeman.