AVON, Ind. – Lou Malnati’s will bring its signature Chicago flavor to Avon.

It will be the Illinois-based chain’s fifth central Indiana location. Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is set to open in fall 2022 at 882 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. It will be located in a new retail building near Costco in the Harvest Landing shopping center.

The location will be focused on carryout, delivery and drop-off catering service. It will not have a dedicated dining room. Lou Malnati’s has similar locations in Carmel and Indianapolis, along with a full-service restaurant and bar in Broad Ripple. A Greenwood store is set to open this summer.

The highlight is, of course, deep dish pizza, although Lou Malnati’s also offers thin crust pizza along with pasta, appetizers, salads and desserts. Operating hours have not yet been announced.

The pizzeria will employ about 50 people locally in Avon. A hiring event will be announced in the coming months. Learn more about job openings at Lou Malnati’s here.

The Malnati family has been serving up its signature food since 1971. The company is still owned and operated by second generation family members.