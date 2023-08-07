The Sherman Minton Bridge has partially reopened, with eastbound and westbound traffic now flowing.

Crews completed repairs and made their final inspections Sunday night. Better-than-expected weekend weather and around-the-clock efforts allowed the project to finish slightly ahead of schedule.

The top deck will remain closed until permanent repairs are completed. As a result, there will be no access from I-64 westbound to New Albany via exit 123 while the top deck is closed.

The lower deck will carry two lanes of eastbound traffic from Indiana to Kentucky and one lane of westbound traffic from Kentucky to Indiana. The I-264 ramp to westbound I-64 will also reopen.

Transportation officials previously hoped to reopen both decks before Monday’s rush hour.

The bridge closed to traffic on July 27, when crews discovered a problem with a bearing supporting the upper deck of the Kentucky approach bridge.

Both upper and lower decks were shut down out of abundance of caution, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Even with part of the bridge reopen, drivers should look for alternate routes, as delays are expected with the bridge’s currently limited capacity and additional construction.

The bridge, which connects New Albany to Louisville, is currently undergoing a renewal project expected to add up to 30 years to its lifespan. The work aims to address structural deficiencies, replace/refurbish bridge decks and add a new coat of paint.