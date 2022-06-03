The University of Notre Dame made a change to its signature “Notre Dame Victory March,” which will now recognize sons and daughters.

The song was first performed in 1908 after being written by Rev. Michael Shea and his brother John. It has become synonymous with Notre Dame sports (especially football) and remains one of the country’s most recognized college fight songs.

The song was first performed at Notre Dame sporting events in 1919. Traditionally, the “Victory March” included these lyrics near the end:

While her loyal sons are marching Onward to victory

Going forward, the song will conclude as follows:

While her loyal sons and daughters March on to victory

The reason behind the change?

The university is recognizing the 50th anniversary of the decision by then-President Theodore M. Hesburg to admit undergraduate women as well as the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in educational programs and activities.

Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins announced the change during a gala celebration at the Joyce Center Thursday night. The event included the first public performance of the new version.

In addition to the new “Notre Dame Victory March” lyrics, the university will also make changes to its Main Circle (the ceremonial entrance to campus) to honor the “profound impact women have had on the university.”

The new lyrics:

Cheer, cheer for old Notre Dame. Wake up the echoes cheering her name. Send a volley cheer on high. Shake down the thunder from the sky. What though the odds be great or small, Old Notre Dame will win over all. While her loyal sons and daughters March on to victory