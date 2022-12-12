INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch is running for governor.

Crouch has served as current Governor Eric Holcomb’s second in command since 2017. Prior to that, she served as the state auditor and as a state representative in District 78.

“I have a vision for Indiana’s future that I’d like to share with you, and it starts with our schools,” said Crouch in a video on her campaign’s website. “As governor, I’ll make sure it’s parents, and nobody else, who’s in charge of what’s being taught to your children.”

“I will fight to make sure Washington politicians never compromise our Hoosier values, ensuring we will always be there for the most vulnerable while protecting our faith, families, and freedom,” reads the “clear mission” statement on her website.

Before her elected roles in state government, the Republican served as the auditor and commissioner of Vanderburgh County.

Crouch joins Senator Mike Braun in the governor’s race. He filed to run in November but has not formally announced his campaign.