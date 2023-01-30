Luke Bryan performs during day 3 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Luke Bryan fans will have a couple of chances to see the country superstar in Indiana this year.

“Country On Tour” will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Aug. 18 and the Ford Center in Evansville on Aug. 25.

Special guests throughout the 36-city tour include many of country music’s up and coming artists, including Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com. Bryan’s fan club members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 a.m.

“Country On Tour” Schedule

06/15/2023 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

06/16/2023 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/17/2023 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

06/23/2023 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

06/24/2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/06/2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/07/2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/13/2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

07/20/2023 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/21/2023 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

07/22/2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/27/2023 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena

07/28/2023 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

07/29/2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena

08/04/2023 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

08/05/2023 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/10/2023 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

08/12/2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

08/13/2023 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

08/17/2023 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

08/18/2023 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

08/19/2023 Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/25/2023 Evansville, IN Ford Center

08/26/2023 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/28/2023 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

09/29/2023 Ft Worth, TX Dickies Arena

09/30/2023 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

10/05/2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center

10/06/2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

10/07/2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

10/12/2023 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/13/2023 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

10/14/2023 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

10/26/2023 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

10/27/2023 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

10/28/2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium