WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A drug developed by a Purdue University researcher to help doctors identify cancerous tumors during lung surgery has been approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration.

The approval from the FDA was announced Friday afternoon. The drug, developed by PU researcher Phil Low, is called Cytalux.

According to Purdue, “Cytalux helps cancer tumors ‘glow’ to help surgeons see otherwise undetected cancer tissue”.

Low, Purdue’s Presidential Scholar for Drug Discovery and the Ralph C. Corley Distinguished Professor of Chemistry in the College of Science, is one of the inventors of the drug, which is described as imaging agent.

“Non-small cell lung cancer is one of the deadliest cancers,” Low said. “The only absolute cure for lung cancer is to surgically remove all of the malignant tissue out of the patient. If it has metastasized, it’s generally lethal.”

For more information on Low and the drug, click here.