MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – The embattled Madison County coroner tendered his resignation Friday and said his last day will be Monday.

Dr. Troy Abbott sent his letter of resignation to Gov. Eric Holcomb on July 28, citing “changes” in his “professional and personal life” that led to his decision to step down.

“I have tried to give an opportunity for a three-month transition period back into the Coroner’s office. I have found that this will not be possible,” Abbott wrote.

Abbott said his last day will be Monday, July 31. He called being elected coroner a “great honor.”

“Thank you for allowing me to serve our fellow Hoosiers,” he wrote.

Madison County Republican Party Chairman Russ Willis confirmed Abbott’s resignation and said a successor would be selected in a vote on Aug. 21.

Abbott was elected in 2020. Under his tenure, the coroner’s officer struggled with space concerns, delays in notification and violations that resulting in fines from the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

He advocated for a new morgue, saying the county needed more space after an increased number of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic and fentanyl overdoses.