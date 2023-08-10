MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — East Madison Fire Territory firefighters are investigating a fire that burned down a home on River Bluff Road.

Madison County house fire scene on Aug. 10, 2023

The call came out just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday when a neighbor saw the fire and dialed 911. Fire crews arrived on the scene and saw the heavy fire through the roof and throughout the house.

Numerous agencies responded to the scene including; East Madison Fire Territory, Adam’s Township Fire Territory, Anderson Fire Department and South Madison Fire Territory.

Officials quickly attacked the flames however, the home was a total loss.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.