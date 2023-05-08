ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – For the second time in less than a month, police cleared Alexandria-Monroe Jr./Sr. High School.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the move was in response to a threat. There was no evidence of a shooter inside the building, the department said. The building was being cleared as a precaution.

“The school is on lockdown as police check the school as a precautionary effort,” wrote Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police on Twitter. “As of right now, there are no injuries or ongoing threat.”

Keegan said the school would resume normal operations once “police have finished their safety check.”

A similar incident happened just weeks ago.

On April 17, several law enforcement agencies arrived at the school after dispatchers received a call from a person posing as a school employee, according to Indiana State Police. The caller implied there was an active threat inside the school.

The school went on lockdown while law enforcement officers swept the building and secured it. Responding officers said there was no active threat and no students were injured.

Police evacuated the building; students were taken to a nearby church as a precaution during the April 17 incident.