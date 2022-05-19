GREENFIELD, Ind. — Some residents of a Greenfield neighborhood haven’t had mail delivered in weeks and it’s all because of a a series of vicious dog attacks, according to the United States Postal Service.

“Due to ongoing and unresolved issues with loose dogs in the area including Stevens Court and the 1000 block of Noble Street, mail delivery to these addresses has been suspended until residents install curbside mailboxes,” a USPS spokesperson said in a statement.

The most recent attack happened on April 16 when a mail carrier was chased and repeatedly bitten by two boxers, according to court documents. She was bitten on her arms, legs, back, left thigh, right knee and groin.

The dog’s owner, Cherie Sirosky, is facing a charge of harboring a non-immunized dog. The dogs that attacked the carrier were not up to date on rabies vaccines and were running loose at the time of the attack.

“I pulled up and I saw my neighbor across the street and my neighbor next door tending to her,” neighbor Nate Luke said. “I could see that she was had some blood all over her and it didn’t look good.”

Greenfield Animal Control and neighbors said the mail carrier required around 50 stitches and may lose use of one of her arms.

Luke said this is not the first time the dogs in question have attacked a postal worker. He said they ran after the mail carrier who had the route before the woman who was attacked.

“They ended up chasing him into my yard and he jumped up on top of my vehicle,” Luke said. “I heard a banging out front. I opened up the door and saw the dogs attacking him. I grabbed him by the shoulders and pulled him into my house.”

The dogs were quarantined by animal control and were deemed “vicious.” Both were set to be euthanized before they were stolen from animal control’s custody. Both are still missing.

“Safety is a primary objective and concern and mission,” said Paul A Toms, President of the local chapter of the National Association of Letter Carriers. “Our mission is to get the mail carried but the letter curious have to be safe.”

Because the postal service considers the issue “unresolved,” Toms said he thinks it’s a good move to have residents move their mailboxes close to the street instead of by their front doors.

“If it’s street level, or what we call ‘curb line delivery’, you’re staying in the vehicle so you have the vehicle protecting you there,” Toms said.

However, neighbors like Nioka Natali say the suspension of mail delivery has been a major inconvenience. She ended up getting her mail that was supposed to be delivered the day of the attack.

“I got a plastic bag stuffed in my mailbox with all my mail and it was a bloody mess,” Natali said. “It was all over the mail just all over it and it was bad enough that they had to package it.”

Other neighbors, like Luke, believe he and his neighbors are being unfairly targeted for the actions of two dogs and their owner.

“I completely sympathize with the postal workers. I don’t want them to be hurt,” Luke said. “But it just seems like it would make more sense just to stop service to the house that’s causing the problems instead of punishing everyone else on the street.”

Animal control is still looking for the boxers at the center of this attack. Anyone who has any information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at (317) 477-1147.