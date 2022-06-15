AVON, Ind. – Someone carjacked a postal employee at gunpoint and stole a U.S. Postal Service truck in Avon.

According to the Avon Police Department, the incident happened Wednesday morning near County Road 100 North and Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Police recovered the truck about a mile north of the location where it was stolen.

Investigators described the incident as an “armed carjacking.” The postal employee was not hurt.

The Avon Police Department, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office and U.S Postal Inspection Service are working together to investigate.