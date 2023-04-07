WHITESTOWN, Ind. – Whitestown’s plans to turn a former junkyard into an aquatic facility are taking shape.

Over the past few years, town officials have worked to address environmental concerns about the former Wrecks Inc. site. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued a Certificate of Completion for the location late last year, clearing the way for the aquatic facility project.

Groundbreaking is expected in late 2023, with the site fully operational by 2025, according to Nathan Messer, director of operations and economic development for Whitestown. Our partners with the Indianapolis Business Journal pegged the project at $20 million.

The development is eventually expected to include a fieldhouse, a hotel, apartments, offices, commercial space and more.

“We look forward to adding other amenities to the site and continue building out the other phases of the project,” Messer said.

Photo via Town of Whitestown

Photo via Town of Whitestown

Photo via Town of Whitestown

Photo via Town of Whitestown

Photo via Town of Whitestown

For years, the Wrecks Inc. sign–“We meet by accident, drive carefully”–has been an iconic sight for travelers along I-65. The proposed project has been in the works for a while as town officials hammered out the logistics of developing the area along Indianapolis Road.

Town Council President Clinton Bohm said the “highly anticipated” aquatic facility won’t be paid for via an increase in property taxes.

“The aquatics facility is expected to be funded through revenue generated as a direct result of Whitestown’s industrial and commercial growth, such as tax increment financing (TIF),” Bohm said in a statement.

Whitestown officials said the development will be a public-private partnership, with a partner being selected to build and operate the facility while the town retains ownership.

The town council is expected to take the first steps in authorizing the project during its April 12 meeting.