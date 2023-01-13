FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police have made an arrest a week after asking for information about a stabbing that left a woman fighting for her life.

The stabbing took place last Saturday morning at the Preston Pointe apartment complex located off Illinois Road in southwest Fort Wayne.

Just before 8:15 a.m., officers went to an apartment in the 7900 block of Winston Lane for an “unknown problem” that had been reported according to an email from FWPD sent out that day. They found a woman with stab wounds in life threatening condition.

Friday morning police sent an email indicating that they had arrested Chad Kaluza, 47, in connection with the crime. They obtained an arrest warrant on Wednesday and Kaluza was taken into custody Thursday at around 6 p.m. with assistance from the Carmel Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department.

Kaluza faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, strangulation and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Further details have not yet been released, including the identity of the victim.