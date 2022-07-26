BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A Bartholomew County man is accused of stealing more than $3,500 in ammunition from a Shelbyville store.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to the theft of a large amount of ammunition around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22. It happened at the Rural King store in Shelbyville.

Deputies spotted the vehicle linked to the theft and initiated a traffic stop on North Marr Road. They took the suspect, identified as 39-year-old John Cornett of Hope, into custody without further incident.

When police searched his car, they found multiple cases of ammunition in the back seat. Police released a photo showing five cardboard boxes in the back of his vehicle.

Cornett was taken to Shelby County and released into the custody of the Shelbyville Police Department. Deputies also turned over the stolen ammunition.

Shelbyville police are investigating.