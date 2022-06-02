COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested after police said he stole medication and currency from a local pharmacy.

The Columbus Police Department investigated a burglary at the Centerstone Pharmacy on N. Marr Road on Tuesday, May 31. Both money and prescription medication were reported stolen from the business.

Images from Columbus police

Police reviewed the security camera footage and shared images of a suspect on social media.

Investigators say tips and information from the public led them to Brent Mullis, 48.

He was searched and then placed under arrest for burglary, theft and criminal mischief.