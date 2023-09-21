GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man has been arrested after admitting to sexually abusing a child at a residence in Greenwood, according to court documents.

Kashawn Keeanton WIlson, 23, was arrested for child molestation, a Level 1 Felony.

The Martinsville Police Department was dispatched in June to a disturbance between two men at a firework stand. Upon investigation, officers learned that a man in the fight was being accused of sexually abusing a minor.

The case was then transferred to the Greenwood Police Department because that was where the reported abuse occurred. After further investigation conducted by the Greenwood Police Department, officers were able to speak with one of the victims parent.

The parent insisted that Wilson inappropriately touched the minor and that the child had hickies and additional marks over their body.

Police were also able to confiscate a phone with text messages that the alleged abuser sent. In a text message Wilson said, “I didn’t mean to try too at all like I said that’s not me I don’t do that I wasn’t in my right mind.” In the conversation Wilson was accused of abusing the child multiple times to which he stated, “It most definitely was only 1 time.”

