KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed Michael Long was driving the motorcycle northbound on Purdum Street toward Foster Street when the other vehicle, heading westbound, pulled into his path.

Long laid down his motorcycle before impact, police said. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was initially taken to an area hospital. He was later airlifted to an Indianapolis facility in critical condition.

Witnesses said Long’s “excessive speed may have been a contributing factor in this accident,” according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Officer Greg Smith at (765) 457-1105 or (765) 456-7017.