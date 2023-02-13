GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield made an arrest after a crash that caused a power outage for some residents.

According to officials, a 911 call was made around 3:40 a.m. The caller said a Chevrolet SUV had crashed into a utility pole in front of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on Apple Street.

Courtesy: Greenfield Police

When police arrived on the scene, the vehicle was abandoned but still still running. Its airbags had also deployed. Police said the SUV was holding up the pole, which had been broken at the base.

A witness told police they saw someone in the SUV get into another vehicle and leave the area after the crash.

Officers went to the address listed on the vehicle’s registration, which was just a few blocks away.

After initially being denied entry, police got a search warrant and detained several people. Police arrested Leonardo Escribano, 21, of Illinois, on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Some residents were still without power as of 8:30 a.m. Police said part of Apple Street could remain closed until the afternoon.