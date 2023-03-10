TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Windfall man was arrested Thursday after police say he hit a school bus with children on board during a police chase in a stolen truck.

On Thursday, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a Chevrolet truck stolen from a local concrete business on Feb. 27. Investigators with the Tipton Police Department then followed the tip to a home in Windfall and saw the stolen work truck outside.

According to police, Matthew Earnheart, 31, came out of the house and drove off in the truck.

Earnheart then reportedly committed several traffic law violations. Police tried to pull him over, but he wouldn’t stop.

Matthew Earnheart booking photo Police photo of truck Earnheart was driving

The suspect then led officers on a 10-mile chase that reached nearly 100 mph and ended in southeastern Howard County. Police said as Earnheart tried to evade officers, he hit an Eastern Howard School Corporation school bus. Several children were on board, but no one was hurt. Damage to the bus was described as “minor.”

Earnheart got stuck in muddy terrain near State Road 19 and County Road 200 South in Howard County. He then ran out of the truck and tried to cross a creek on foot, but officers were able to form a perimeter and close in on him.

Earnheart was arrested for auto theft, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

“This was yet another perfect example of law enforcement working in conjunction with our community members to bring a suspect to justice. We preach ‘see something – say something’ and in this case, it worked out where we could recover stolen property, make an arrest, and no one was seriously injured,” said Tipton Chief of Police Jeff Stout. “All of the officers involved in this case did a fantastic job working together and I appreciate each of their efforts and dedication to making Tipton County a safer, more wholesome place to live and work.”

Police said the stolen work truck was originally white but had been partially painted to cover up its original appearance.