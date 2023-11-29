GREENFIELD, Ind. — Two men were arrested after driving cars that were involved in the death of a young woman on Aug. 18.

Austin Cooper, 22, was charged with Causing Death when Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Controlled Substance, a Level 4 Felony; and Reckless Homicide, a Level 5 Felony. Cooper turned himself into the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown.

Jacob Kelly, 31, was charged with Reckless Homicide a Level 5 Felony. Kelly was arrested on Monday, Nov. 27 in Indianapolis.

According to the Indiana State Police, on Aug. 18, Austin Cooper was driving a Chevrolet Malibu traveling northbound in the right lane of I-65 near the 48-mile marker and Jacob Kelly was also traveling northbound but in the left lane in a GMC Terrain. Video footage of the incident captured the two drivers speeding and refusing to allow the other vehicle to pass.

Further, Cooper’s Malibu began to change lanes into Kelly’s path and Kelly eventually lost control of his vehicle and spun. This action resulted in the two vehicles colliding in the middle of the northbound lanes. Kelly’s vehicle rolled, which resulted in a female passenger being ejected from the vehicle while Cooper’s vehicle landed in a ditch.

Kelly, Cooper, and the female passenger were all transported to area hospitals. The female passenger, 24-year-old Ashlea Albertson, later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The post-investigation determined that the vehicles were both driving faster than 90 mph at the time of the crash. Toxicology reports determined that Cooper had THC in his system.

Both individuals will have appearances in the Jackson County Circuit Court.