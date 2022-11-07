MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union.

While carrying out the search warrant at a home on Blake Road, police arrested Tobie Dennis in connection to the armed robbery.

Photo provided by Madison police Kyle Elles booking photo

However, that was not the only arrest investigators made.

Police said they also found a large amount of drugs and U.S. currency:

6.06 pounds of marijuana

400 boxes of THC vapes

21 oz. of marijuana extract (dab)

$24,976.00 in cash

According to investigators, the items belonged to Kyle Elles, 21. He was arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a scheduled drug class.