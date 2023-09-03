PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A man was charged after shooting a gun near a trooper Saturday night in Putnam County, according to the Indiana State Police.

Michael Lee McConnell, 19, of Indianapolis was arrested for Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony,

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of County 325 West and County Road 450 North, an off-duty trooper of the Putnam State Police Post noticed a silver car stop in the roadway and fire a gunshot. The officer then ran towards the car, but it quickly drove off. The trooper then requested the help of other officers.

After an extensive search by police, officers located both the vehicle and driver.

McConnell was transported to the Putnam County Jail.