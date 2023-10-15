MITCHELL, Ind. — A Lawrence County man was arrested for arson this weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the Mitchell Police Department, Justin Bowden was arrested after he allegedly set fire to a family’s home on West Oak Street in Mitchell.

MPD reported that its officers successfully evacuated the structure after they arrived at the scene of the fire. Police subsequently received a tip that the home was intentionally set on fire.

The Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office was contacted, and it sent a investigator to help examine the scene. MPD later apprehended Bowden.

According to MPD, a multi-department effort led to Bowden being preliminary charged with arson, a Level 4 Felony. The maximum penalty for a Level 4 Felony in Indiana is 12 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Officials have indicated that the Red Cross is currently assisting those that were displaced by the fire.