INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for arson after a home burned down on the near east side of Indianapolis on Thursday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department dispatched at 7:45 a.m. at 1345 North Olney Street. Fire investigators ruled out accidental causes, and determined the fire “incendiary.” Dajuan Morgan, 30, was identified as a suspect.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East District located Morgan and transported him to a police station to interview him. Upon conclusion of the interview, IMPD arrested Morgan for Arson, a Level 4 Felony; Battery, a Level 5 Felony; and Criminal Mischief, a Level 6 Felony.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.