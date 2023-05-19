INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man was arrested for firing shots on I-465, according to the Indiana State Police.

Officers were dispatched Thursday at 7:28 p.m. on a report of a person firing shots from inside a silver Ford Focus on I-465 eastbound near Mann Rd. Only a few minutes later, at approximately 7:33 p.m., a trooper located the Ford Focus near East Street and Tulip Drive. The driver was then pulled over and the person was arrested.

Carlos Avelar, 21, was arrested for Intimidation, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Recklessness. Officers then requested a search warrant and it was granted by a judge. While searching the vehicle, officers found a firearm, ammunition, and empty shell casings.

It is currently unknown if any other vehicles in the area were damaged at the time of the shooting. There were no injuries reported. Avelar was transported to the Marion County Jail.

This is the 22nd incident involving shots being fired on Indianapolis area interstates so far this year, according to police. Troopers in the Indy area have also investigated 75 other incidents on surrounding interstates where a gun was either displayed or pointed without shots being fired.

“The troopers and dispatchers on this case did an outstanding job during this incident, their effective communication led to the successful conclusion of this complex investigation,” said Sergeant Nate Raney with the Indiana State Police.

The Indiana State Police are asking that drivers report road rage by calling 911.