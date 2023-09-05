FARMLAND, Ind. – Police in Randolph County arrested a man on an attempted murder charge following a Monday night shooting.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, dispatchers received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. about a shooting at 8014 W. Windsor Road in Farmland.

When police arrived, they discovered a 61-year-old man had been shot twice. He was airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Detectives arrested 60-year-old James R. Swoveland on preliminary charges of attempted murder and pointing a firearm. He was taken to the Randolph County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Responding agencies include the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Farmland Police Department, Parker City Police Department, Farmland Fire Department, Randolph County EMS and Lutheran Air Ambulance.