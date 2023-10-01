MITCHELL, Ind. — A Mitchell man has been charged with child molest and child pornography, according to the Indiana State Police.

Bryan Fish, 30, was arrested for for the following charges:

4 counts of Child Molest, a Level 1 Felony

4 counts of Production of Child Pornography: victim under the age of 12, a Level 4 Felony

6 counts of Distribution of Child Pornography: victim under the age of 12, a Level 4 Felony

6 counts of Possession of Child Pornography: victim under the age of 12, a Level 5 Felony

ISP received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Friday. According to a press release from ISP, members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a residential search warrant.

During the investigation, detectives identified and rescued three children who were believed to be at imminent risk or harm.

Fish was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.

Anyone with information on a crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or 911.