ELKHART, Ind. — Police in Elkhart say an arrest has been made after a man attacked a Walmart employee with a machete in the store’s parking lot.

Police were called to the Walmart at 175 County Road 6 West on Tuesday morning in reference to a knife attack.

According to Elkhart police, a man took a machete from inside the store and walked outside to the parking lot after placing it in his backpack.

While he was in the parking lot, he allegedly called a Walmart employee over and then attacked him with a machete before taking off on a bicycle.

The suspect was found nearby by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

The employee’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police found the machete used in the attack underneath a car in the parking lot. It’s been taken into evidence.