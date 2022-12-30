CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian was killed while trying to cross I-65 in Clark County, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers responded to the area surrounding the 2.5 mile marker of I-65 South around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believed the man was trying to run across the southbound lanes when he was hit by a semi. The semi’s driver stayed at the scene and contacted emergency personnel.

The male pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

Police do not believe the semi driver was impaired.

The crash remains under investigation.