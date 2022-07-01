NEW CASTLE, Ind. — On Monday, Bryan Deck became the 39th person in the history of the United States to bowl a 900-point game series.

Deck bowled three 300 games, earning him 900 points in total and added him to the rather short list of people to accomplish this feat. Three strikes you’re out? More like three 300’s and you’re in!

Rose City Bowl featured Deck on their Facebook page saying that he is the first person to do this in their 61 years of operation.

“Help us congratulate Bryan Deck, who achieved bowling immortality last night and bowled a 900!” the company posted. “He is the 39th person in the United States to accomplish this historic feat. Bryan is the first person to accomplish this in our 61 years of operation. Congrats Bryan!!!”