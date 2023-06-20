Surveillance images via the Kokomo Police Department

KOKOMO, Ind. – A man was caught on camera stealing from a Kokomo business, police say.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, workers at Q Nails located at 128 N. Dixon Rd. reported the burglary on Monday. Surveillance video showed a man inside the business going through drawers and cabinets around 1 a.m.

Images showed a middle-aged man in a blue t-shirt and blue jeans. He appears to be balding.

Police said he took money from the business.

Anyone with information should contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017.