LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is facing charges after being accused of stabbing a teenager in Lafayette last week.

Court documents detail on June 13 just before 6:30 p.m. officers were called to a reported stabbing at a home on North 21st Street. When officers arrived they spoke with the couple who lived there. The woman informed officers that her teen sibling was stabbed.

The boyfriend told police when they got home 38-year-old Kyle Barron was there. They added that everyone in the living room was arguing. At some point it got physical and the boyfriend saw the 17-year-old teen was stabbed.

Officers spoke with the teen later after getting care at the local hospital where he was treated for a “laceration” on his face.

Kyle Barron mugshot (Tippecanoe County Jail)

Court documents say the teen told officers that when he got home Barron was there and they began to argue. He added that at one point Barron threatened to “kill him” and then punched him in the face.

The teen told police he then punched Barron back and then added Barron took out a knife and stabbed him in his temple. Barron then left the home.

Officers were later able to track Barron down and arrest him on June 14.

Court documents add Barron had a lengthy prior criminal history prior to the incident including being on probation after being convicted of resisting law enforcement, Level 6 Felony in April 2023 along with battery of a public safety officer, Level 6 Felony in 2022.

Barron is charged with battery with a deadly weapon, Level 5 Felony, criminal recklessness, Level 6 Felony and intimidation: a threat to commit a forcible felony, Level 6 Felony.

He has a jury trial date set for October 10 at 8:30 a.m.