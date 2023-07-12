GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield man has been arrested for arson after a fire broke out at his home, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

Seth Schmidt, 21, was arrested on a preliminary charge of arson after he reportedly started a fire inside of his apartment complex.

On Tuesday morning, July 12, police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Crossing Lane in the Greenfield Crossing apartment complex to assist the Greenfield Fire Territory on a structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews found an active fire inside the apartment and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. The fire was contained to one apartment.

During the investigation, officials learned from witnesses that a domestic disturbance occurred immediately prior to the fire. Officials found evidence located at the scene that lead to the belief that he committed arson.

Schmidt is booked in the Hancock County Jail.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.