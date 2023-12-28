PERSHING, Ind. — An Indiana man faces a criminal charge after Wayne County officials discovered an “emaciated” dog that had “extreme amounts” of ear wax and fur falling out.

Hunter Weissenberger, 21, was charged last week in Wayne County Court with misdemeanor animal neglect after a neighbor reported an unhealthy dog loose in their neighborhood.

Wayne County Animal Control was contacted on Nov. 8 by a woman who had found a dog running loose in the area of S. Milton Street and King Street in Pershing. The woman said she picked up the dog and took it home.

A State Veterinarian came to the woman’s house and gave the dog an evaluation that resulted in a body condition score of 1/9, or “emaciated.”

The male dog, whom officials named William for the time being, had “extremely overgrown nails that made it difficult for him to walk,” “extreme amounts of ear wax built up” and patchy hair that was falling out.

The next day, on Nov. 9, William was taken to Boulevard Animal Hospital where he was sedated so that his ears could be cleaned and nails could be trimmed.

“Some of William’s nails were curled and grown out so far that they were digging into his paw pads and one had a small abscess,” court docs show. “William’s nails were too long and his ears were too dirty to care for while he was conscious.”

Later, on Nov. 19, William was taken to Our Farm Sanctuary in Tipp City, Ohio. The rescue said on Nov. 21 that William already weighed 31 pounds, which is 5 pounds more than he was initially.

While at the sanctuary, blood tests showed that William had signs of kidney disease and flea anemia.

It was later determined that the dog belonged to a man living across the road in the 200 block of S. Milton Street. On Nov. 15, officials attempted to contact the man living there, later identified as Weissenberger. While the suspect wasn’t there that day, officials said neighbors described how the dog was often loose and treated poorly.

On Nov. 20, officials spoke with Weissenberger over the phone. The man told officials that the dog’s real name was “Oakie” and that he hadn’t been able to financially cover vet or grooming care for the dog. He also said the dog wouldn’t let him trim his nails and that over-the-counter ear wash had not worked.

At the conclusion of their investigation, Indiana vet officials wrote up the following statement:

“The dog evaluated for this report was well below the normal body condition score of 4.0 to 5.0 for this species. His nails were extremely overgrown and causing irritation of the underlying skin. If the dog was willfully allowed to be in this condition and allowed to run-at-large by its owner without concern for its future welfare, then it is considered to have been in jeopardy under his / her care and ownership.”

Subsequently, an arrest warrant was granted for Weissenberger on Dec. 22 charging him with one class A misdemeanor count of animal neglect. An initial hearing in his case is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2024.