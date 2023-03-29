BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man is dead after Brownsburg authorities say his car crashed into a retention pond.

According to the Brownsburg Fire Department, crews were called shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday to a retention pond behind Fusion Gymnastics in the 500 block of Pit Road for a vehicle in the water.

Within minutes, BFD said rescue crews found a small car partially submerged in the pond that runs parallel to Interstate 74. Crews quickly located the victim and brought him to shore.

The victim, identified by BFD as an adult male and the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has yet to be identified by authorities, pending family notification.

Brownsburg Police are investigating the crash, but said that at this time they do not know how, why or when the car entered the water or how long it had been there. Officials said there were no other occupants in the vehicle.